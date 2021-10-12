Multiplex Assay Market Growth is Meant for Adjacent Industries with registering a CAGR of 6.6% by, 2026
Multiplex assay market includes Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson
Multiplex Assay Market by Type (Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays), Product (Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables, Multiplex Assay Accessories & Instruments )”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Multiplex Assay Market by Type (Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays, and Others), Product (Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables, Multiplex Assay Accessories & Instruments, and Multiplex Assay Software & Services), Technology (Multiplex PCR, Multiplex Protein Microarray, and Others), Application (Companion Diagnostics, Research & Development (Drug Development and Biomarker Discovery & Validation), and Clinical Diagnostics) and End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Multiplex assays are techniques in which multiple analytes are analyzed simultaneously, and hence are economical and easily controlled in any sample assay. These assays enable extraction of more data from a sample at the same time as compared to single-plex assays. The major factors which drive the growth of market include increase in R&D activities for the detection biomarkers for various diseases & treatment options of diseases, rise in adoption of personalized medicines for increasing safety & efficacy of therapies, and benefits such as lower operational cost & reduced labor. However, dearth of skilled labor and high capital investment are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Global multiplex assay market include Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. The other players (not included in the report) include Merck, Agilent Technologies, Quanterix, and Olink.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Multiplex Assay Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers Multiplex Assay Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Multiplex Assay Market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of buyers
3.3.2. Low bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Low threat of new entrants
3.3.5. Moderate competitive rivalry
3.4. Market share analysis, 2018
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in R&D activities & governmental funding
3.5.1.2. Surge in adoption of multiplex assays to reduce operation costs
3.5.1.3. Rise in adoption of personalized medicines
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled labor/healthcare professionals
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Various growth opportunities in emerging economies
