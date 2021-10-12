Questex’s Hotel Management Features Rising Talent to Watch in 2021 Class of “Thirty Under 30”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “Thirty Under 30” list, showcasing up-and-coming talent in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2020, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.

This year, more than 75 nominations were received, and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

1. Blake Bacall, Managing Principal/VP of Investments & Operations, Elite Hospitality Group

2. Alex Biondi, Director of Sales, Hyatt Place Greenville Haywood

3. Thomas Botts, Guest Service Representative, Sugar Lake Lodge

4. David Carrera, Front Desk Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Downtown

5. Ashley Cluster, General Manager and Director of Sales & Marketing, Holiday Inn Express & Suites I-95 Capitol Beltway-Largo

6. Silvie Cohen, VP, hotelAVE

7. Maddy Cretella, Director of Engagement + Marketing, Landmark Hospitality

8. Lerah Foreman, Marketing & Business Development Coordinator, Pathfinder Development

9. Levi Forester, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lake Forest

10. Lily Gaspar, Front of House Manager, The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa

11. Justin Grigull, Assistant Director of Finance, Hyatt Regency Orlando

12. Ashley Honeycutt, Director of Sales & Events, Holiday Inn Cincinnati Riverfront

13. Nick Isernia, Assistant General Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Huntsville Hotel & Spa

14. James Kay, Chief of Staff, Life House

15. Kyle Lennon, Director of Sales, Staybridge Suites Harrisburg Hershey

16. Marissa-May Little, Revenue Analyst, Hotel Equities

17. Audrey Mathis, Enterprise Business Travel Sales Manager, Atrium Hospitality

18. Cheryl McMaster, Senior Manager of Distribution & Channel Management, Sonesta/RLH Franchising

19. Jack Meakin, Regional Director of Business Development, Hotel Equities

20. Ana Morales, Corporate Accounting Manager, Atrium Hospitality

21. Shelby Norris, Area Director Sales, Aimbridge Hospitality

22. Parth Patel, CEO, Apex Hotel Group

23. Skye Pluchino, Assistant General Manager, Homewood Suites Carmel

24. Eric Rubino, Principal, Extreme Hospitality

25. Tracey Sandler, Assistant General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Downtown

26. Rachael Stevens, Front of House Manager, Pennyhill Park

27. Hannah Tomkins, Recruiting Manager, HHM

28. Ashlee Trevis, Area Director of Sales, HHM

29. Adam Winning, Dual General Manager, Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach/Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club, An Ascend Hotel Collection

30. Ashley Xu, Managing Director, GreenTree Hospitality Group

“This year's Thirty Under 30 winners showcase an amazing array of talent and drive, and Hotel Management is proud to spotlight these young hoteliers,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “We look forward to hearing their unique perspectives on our Young Professionals pages throughout 2022 as well as watching how their careers progress in coming years.”

The 2021 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

Hotel Management’s 2021 “Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group

Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized print and online source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up-to-date on breaking news in global and local investment, development, technology, operations, food & beverage and design.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Elaine Simon

Senior Managing Editor

212-895-8431

esimon@questex.com

Michelle MacLeod

Marketing Manager

617-219-8346

mmacleod@questex.com



