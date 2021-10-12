Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $18.65 billion by 2030
The market include rise in the healthcare awareness among the people, surge in the disposable income, and significant increase in geriatric population.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at $18.92 billion 2020, and is projected to reach $18.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The surgical product segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Medical nonwoven products are extensively used for providing appropriate protection owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. In addition, medical nonwoven disposable are usually used in the amalgamated form and are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. The medical nonwoven disposables are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and prevent cross contamination.
Moreover, rapid developments in nonwovens production technology and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries are other factors that attribute to the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. On the contrary, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are expected to hinder the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The medical nonwovens disposables exhibit advantages like protection from dry and wet contacts and air-borne particles, proper breathability, resistance from abrasion and lint, stability against plasma, radiation, and steam sterilization.
Growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections, rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries are the major factors that boost the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Moreover, rise in healthcare awareness among the people, surge in the disposable income, and significant increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries impede the growth of this market.
Technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated as incontinence products and sterile nonwoven products. The incontinence products segment is further classified into disposable underwear, cotton pad, feminine hygiene, disposable diaper. Feminine hygiene is further divided as feminine napkins and panty shield. The disposable diaper is further divided as baby diapers and adult diapers. The sterile nonwoven products are further sub-segmented as disposable surgical masks, respirators, surgical gowns, drapes, other sterile nonwoven materials. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The disposable diaper is further divided as baby diapers and adult diapers. The sterile nonwoven products segment is the major contributor toward the market growth, owing to rapid developments in nonwovens production technology.
North America held the highest market share of the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to rapid developments in nonwovens production technology and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. Overall, the need for nonwoven disposables in developing and developed regions of North America is anticipated to rise sharply in the coming years.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By product, the sterile nonwoven products segment occupied a major share in 2020, and growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.
• By region, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The Major Key Players Are:
Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Inc. Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly Clark Corporation, and Unicharm Corporation.
