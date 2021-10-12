Alumina Trihydrate Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027
The global Alumina Trihydrate Market was valued at USD 1.64 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.51 billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alumina Trihydrate market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative study that provides an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-use analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. Alumina Trihydrate Market is driven by the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries. Government regulations for the safety of people creates the demand for the flame retardant material. Properties of alumina trihydrate such as flame retardant, amphoteric, Antacid makes it popular for industries like Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Building and construction, Plastic, Automotive, paints and coating and other. Alumina trihydrate is also known as aluminum hydroxide. It is a non- abrasive powder which is obtain from bauxite using Bayer process.
Alumina trihydrate produce in different grade as per the application, grades such as High grades and Standard grades. A significant growth can be seen in building and construction industry which owes to the increase in population and economic development. Alumina trihydrate used in building and construction industry as a flame retardant material. Alumina trihydrate is consider as amphoteric in nature which means it can be dissolve in acid and alkali both and because of this it is very commonly used for the production of aluminum metals. Apart from above application, aluminum trihydrate is used for wide range of applications.
Key participants include Southern Ionics Incorporated, Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Corporation, Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd, Dadco Group, Alumina Chemicals & Castables, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, SCR - Sibelco NV, The R.J. Marshall Company
Further key findings from the report suggest
Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.4% followed by North America because of increase in demand for the infrastructure and growing end users of Alumina trihydrate in major economy such as China and India
Growth of flame retardant segment owes to the increasing demand of flame retardant materials and safety concern. It is expected that the flame retardant segment grow at higher rate and reach USD 512.59 Million
Owing to the properties like light weight and high strength, it is expected to continue to be the most favorable material in the production of automobiles. This in turn, would boost the demand for alumina trihydrate market
Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle base in the world, with 322 million motor vehicles
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Alumina Trihydrate Market on the basis of Type, Grades, Application, End-user, and region:
By Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Ground ATH
Double Precipitated ATH
By Grades (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
High grades
Standard grades
By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Flame Retardant
Filler
Antacid
Others
By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Building & Construction
Electrical
Automotive
Paint and coating
Plastic
Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Brazil
