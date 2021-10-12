Climate Realism Conference Will Focus on Empirical Evidence and “Stewardship”
MIDWAY, UT, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, October 15-17, climate experts from around the world will gather at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada for the 14th International Conference on Climate Change presented by The Heartland Institute.
“This will be a most important event to address climate change issues from a wide number of disciplines,” says Bill Pekny, atmospheric physicist and author of A Tale of Two Climates: One Real, One Imaginary (Two Climates LLC, 2020, ISBN: 978-1-73493-960-6, $34.59).
“World-renowned climate scientists will be on hand to present their work and data that are founded upon the time-honored scientific method,” he adds. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for me to ask questions and learn more about the many complex factors that determine our ever-changing climate.”
The conference will examine all kinds of evidence, both current and historic.
“For example, I expect there will be significant and detailed discussions about the sun, water, and planetary motion that drive our cyclic, normal, and nourishing climate,” says Pekny.
He says the conference will celebrate climate “bright spots” that are happening in conjunction with the modest warming trend that’s occurring—like a 35-year “greening” trend that can be seen in NASA satellite imaging.
“Greening is good for life on earth, as it provides people with more land area to live on and more food to eat,” says Pekny.
“The conference will also focus on existing problems that threaten our air, land, and seas,” he adds. “We want to make things better instead of getting lost in debate. And we need to talk realistically, so we don’t create different problems (unintended consequences), but rather plan good, informed policies.”
Pekny believes that working toward small incremental changes can get us moving toward bigger changes in the future. People will start seeing benefits, and these little victories can generate some real momentum and get people excited about working toward a cleaner, greener, more productive world.
“The natural beauty of our planet is incredible,” he adds. “My hope is all attendees will gain and enjoy a greater understanding of how we can work together to preserve this natural beauty for future generations.
“Good stewardship of our planet is paramount—and it’s everyone’s ongoing responsibility,” he adds.
To learn more about the 14th International Conference on Climate Change, please visit https://climateconference.heartland.org.
About the Author:
Bill Pekny is the author of A Tale of Two Climates: One Real, One Imaginary. He holds physics M.S. and B.S. degrees from Georgia Tech and DePaul University, plus graduate study in physical meteorology and numerical analysis at Florida State University and the University of Utah, and a visiting scholar appointment at the Ginzton Laboratory of Applied Physics at Stanford University.
Bill’s career in science spans over 50 years in the U.S. Armed Forces and the aerospace industry.
His career highlights include: Project Stormfury with the U.S. Navy Hurricane Hunters, applied atmospheric physics and meteorology research, LASER RADAR development, new product testing in various atmospheric environments, aviation optics and electronics, global climate research, and more.
For more information, please visit: https://twoclimates.org.
About the Book:
A Tale of Two Climates: One Real, One Imaginary (Two Climates LLC, 2020, ISBN: 978-1-73493-960-6, $34.59) is available from major online booksellers.
