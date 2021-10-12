Bronchodilators Market Size becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 5.2%
Bronchodilators Market by Drug class (Sympathomimetics, Anticholinergics, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor and Combination Drugs), by Indication (Asthma, COPD, and Others)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bronchodilators Market by Drug class (Sympathomimetics, Anticholinergics, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor, and Combination Drugs), By Indication (Asthma, COPD, and Others), and Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, and Inhaler): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Albuterol (brand names Ventolin and Proventalin); Xopenex (levalbuterol); and Combivent, a combination of ipratropium bromide and albuterol, are bronchodilators used to treat bronchospasms caused due to cystic fibrosis. These are being widely used by patients as they suffer from difficulty in breathing due to mucus accumulation.
Significant increase in prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other disorders across the globe is the major factor driving the bronchodilators market growth. Furthermore, other major factors driving the market growth are rise in concern regarding respiratory diseases, such as asthma and sympathomimetics and surge in incidences of respiratory diseases caused due to cigarette smoking. The bronchodilators market is anticipated to grow due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in use of homecare devices in the healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions. Presently, most healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists prefer combination of a drug and a device, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the factors such as high cost associated with bronchodilators and side effects caused due to their excessive use hampers the bronchodilators market growth.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Abbott Laboratories
AstraZeneca plc.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Novartis AG.
Pfizer Inc.
SANOFI
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Vectura Group Plc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Bronchodilators Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers Bronchodilators Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bronchodilators Market growth.
