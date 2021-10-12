DAB Transmitter Market Size ($146.02Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 6.19% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The DAB Transmitter Market Size and Growth impelled by growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts, surging demand for DAB among geriatric populations, high spectrum efficiency provided by the DAB transmitters than analog FM radio.

According to our new research study on “DAB Transmitter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End User, and Geography,” the DAB Transmitter Market Size is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 from US$ 95.88 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028.

DAB Transmitter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SY.E.S. S.R.L, RFE Broadcast, and Elenos S.R.L. are among key players profiled during the study of the DAB transmitter market. In addition, several other key companies were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In June 2021, GatesAir introduced the industry’s first outdoor transmitter series to market.

The DAB transmitter market, based on type, is segmented into low power DAB transmitters, medium power DAB transmitters, and high power DAB transmitters. The low power DAB transmitters are used for broadcasting at a low electric power to a smaller service area. They are differentiated from "micropower broadcasting" and broadcast translators. Low power DAB in modern transmission systems includes time-interleaving, which reduces noise and multipath fading due to its wide bandwidth, and a relatively low signal-to-noise requirement. Digital Radio Mondiale and the HD Radio system are also available for local broadcasting; however, they are narrowband systems and require a separate transmission infrastructure for each service. The inclination toward open standards is increasing among manufacturers seeking to enter into new markets. Open-source code enables DAB receivers to be implemented wholly in software. Devices powered by the ARM processors, such as Raspberry Pi educational computer and Google Nexus tablet, are increasingly using DAB transmitters owing to the benefits of power efficiency.

Europe dominated the DAB transmitter market in 2020, while APAC was the second-largest contributor to the market that year, followed by the MEA. Many European countries have already shifted or are planning to shift from analog to digital for short and medium wave. The digitalization of local FM broadcasts is anticipated to boost the DAB transmitter market in Europe. Advancements in digital radio technology is benefiting radio listeners by making the process of listening to news, weather and traffic updates, airport notifications, etc., more interactive; they can listen to these updates directly from a radio receiver. Digital radio systems serve as the most reliable distribution medium for news and emergency alerts in countries with poor internet infrastructure, and many new solutions provide a free-of-cost access to this information. Efficient program transmission eliminates additional costs by reducing energy consumption during broadcasting and allowing the transmission of a large number of programs.

Deutschland radio, a national German public radio broadcaster, is enjoying the benefits of digital radio from several years, which has enabled them to expand their reach to a wider area. Innovations in audio encoding and digital radio transmission signal generation is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the European DAB transmitter market players. Growing awareness about Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) audio codecs to process data intelligently and reduce data volumes drastically while providing excellent sound quality is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts, coupled with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media, is likely to boost the DAB transmitter market growth in the coming years. Consumer are inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital media channels. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry. The launch of music and podcast streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Amazon Music have magnified the demand for digital audio content. Music streaming accounts for ~80% of all music consumption in the US.

According to Digilant, a marketing technology company, ~7.9 million people in the US paid for a music streaming service in 2014, and the number was projected to reach ~72 million by the end of 2020. Moreover, ~116 million people use the ad-supported versions of these platforms, which is bolstering the digital music and podcast streaming industry. Digital audio advertising enables advertisers to access various digital audio advertising channels and reach active listeners across the world. Companies can gain national advertising coverage via news and talk radio, and can take advantage of their native advertising format throughout podcasts. Many digital audio advertising companies are strategically targeting potential audience on the bases of contextual, behavioral, device-type, and geographic and genre relevance for broadcasting radio ads.

DAB Transmitter Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the global DAB transmitter market is segmented into Low Power DAB Transmitters, Medium Power DAB Transmitters, and High Power DAB Transmitters. Broadcasters and network operators are demanding most stable and reliable DAB+ transmission networks, with a reliable back up transmitter for use in emergency situations or where scheduled maintenance requires a transmitter to power down temporarily. This has increased the demand for high power DAB transmitters such as the TMV9-4 DAB+ transmitter that provides output power as high as 3 kW. The optimization of hardware plug-in interfaces on the transmitter, to achieve ultra-fast on-site set up and installation, is helping the global market players to strengthen their market position. The introduction of the next-generation high-efficiency, and very-high-frequency and ultrahigh frequency transmitters with 3D high-efficiency technology is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market for the high-power DAB transmitter segment.













