Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Application and Global Forecast to 2027

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size – USD 19.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry entails useful insights into the estimated Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

Beyond the visual line of sight, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are considered advantageous in the collection of a large amount of data in fewer deployments. Besides, deploying a UAV is cost-effective as compared to various traditional methods, including manned helicopters.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Competitive Outlook:

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

