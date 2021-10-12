AWSM Radio Announces Exciting New Look
Introducing the new look of AWSM Radio
Listen to AWSM Radio and see why we are the #1 and hottest independent, mainstream South Asian Digital Radio Station from New York. All we do is entertain, inform and inspire our listeners.”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune into America’s #1 Digital South Asian Radio Station. AWSM Radio is a digital-only radio station that plays all of today’s best music. AWSM Radio not only focuses on mainstream artists, but also gives a platform to various independent artists and a variety of interesting talk shows that entertains, informs and inspires our listeners.
— Ritesh Parikh, Creator & Founder of AWSM Radio
The AWSM Radio website & apps are power-packed with a brand-new design for easier access and a much simpler user interface. One of the awesome features of AWSM radio is that you can play music in the background while you work on our desktop, mobile, or apps. It’s your go-to Radio.
As Roxanne Seunarine, AWSM Radio station manger says, ‘Opportunity waits for no one if you aren't willing to go grab it’
AWSM Radio now features tiles and an easier menu to browse the site. The ‘Listen Now’ links are embedded at the top of each page, which means you can listen to our radio while you read the news and other info whilst browsing the site. The website will be updated regularly, and there will be something for everyone on our new and improved site. We welcome everyone to join us and tune in to some kickin’ beats.
It is available on any device – including mobile phones, laptops and smart speakers – promises “a brighter mix of great music” along with local information, interviews and a friendly voice. It is available 24/7 as an online stream at awsmradio.com or via the FREE app for both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
AWSM Radio is all set to conquer the globe, one ear bud at a time. We always deliver nothing short of the best in music from all over the world, including: pop, urban, bollywood, bhangra and more from our headquarters in New York City.
The new look represents change. AWSM Radio is changing because the world around is changing – the company has a determination to never stop leading the way in innovation, personality and thought.
If you would like to learn more, advertise, or join the AWSM Radio team, please contact us at hello@awsmradio.com
About AWSM Radio: AWSM Radio is an digital-only radio station that plays today’s best music. AWSM Radio focuses on main stream artist, and giving a voice to independent artists along with variety of interesting talk shows that entertain, inspire and inform our audiences.
