Bioinformatics Market Top Companies Analysis To reach USD 24,731 Million Your Business by 2027
The surge in demand for clinical diagnostics and personalized medicines play a major role in the growth of the bioinformatics market.
Bioinformatics Market by Technology & Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, and Bioinformatics Services), Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bioinformatics Market by Technology & Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, and Bioinformatics Services), Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatics, Genomics, and Others), and Sector (Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Agriculture Bioinformatics, Academics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Bioinformatics is the conceptualization of biology, in terms of molecules, along with application of information technology to organize and understand the data associated with these molecules on a large scale. Bioinformatics utilizes computer to collect, analyze, integrate, and store the molecular and biological data, which is subsequently utilized in applications, such as drug development and discovery. Technology and services are the two important segments of bioinformatics market.
The COVID-19 crisis has created significant challenges for healthcare systems worldwide and technology has proven crucial in responding to this. One of the major goals is understanding how virus triggers such different results in different people and bioinformatics tools and techniques have major role in it. Bioinformatics can incorporate a variety of different roles, including those for molecular life scientists and those involved in technology side of storing, retrieving and analyzing relevant data.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global bioinformatics industry, namely, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc., Genedata AG, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Illumina Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other players in the value chain include Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio), Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and among others.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Bioinformatics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers Bioinformatics Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bioinformatics Market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Top player positioning, 2019
3.4.Market dynamics
