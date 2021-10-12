PlantLife x Brian Rea create a collaboration rooted in plant love.
PlantLife x Brian Rea Collaboration limited-edition products and experiences available when consumers download the PlantLife app.
Illustrator & friend Brian Rea celebrated the launch of PlantLife with an exclusive limited-edition product collaboration entitled PlantLovers.
When artist Brian Rea decided to leave Los Angeles last year and move to Sweden to be closer to his wife’s family, he had to give away almost a hundred houseplants that couldn’t make the journey. Since then, he’s been dreaming of all of the plants he loved and had to leave behind.
Propagating love through the PlantLife x Brian Rea collab!
Inspired by his personal story, Brian Rea collaborated with PlantLife to create the illustration PlantLovers. At the core of this piece, two plant lovers are surrounded by their life’s passions. Just like PlantLife, plant lovers are at the heart of everything we do.
“That’s why we’ve created an innovative social platform for plant lovers to connect, shop & share passions rooted in plants —everything from houseplants, gardening, decor, nutrition, wellness & more.” —Taylor Vignali, PlantLife CPO
Taylor Vignali, Lana Pappas, and Leslie Mullins have partnered with ex Nike and Apple colleagues and plant experts and enthusiasts worldwide to create the innovative PlantLife app to help green up people’s lives by enabling consumers to—
• Experience posts and stories in one seamless feed —discover original and syndicated content showcasing people living their best plant lives
• Book house calls with plant experts —make an appointment or join workshops with plant experts from around the world
• Track progress with plant profiles —post and share plant journies and tag plants to swap them
• Post questions and get answers —from experts, enthusiasts, and the community share knowledge
• Dig deeper with plant clubs —create or join plants clubs to connect with plant people and their passions
• Trade a plant or set up shop —connect your plant-based brand and business directly to our community of plant people
Together, we’re cultivating an online community where people and plants thrive!
In celebration of the launch of PlantLife, we’re offering plant people an exclusive PlantLife x Brian Rea limited-edition 100% organic cotton PlantLovers tote that can be reserved when plant people download the PlantLife app. We’re feeding the #PlantLovers community with fun and enjoyable PlantLovers stickers that bring to life every post.
Brian is an award-winning illustrator, producing drawings and paintings for books, magazines, murals, fashion, and film projects worldwide. His work has been exhibited in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Barcelona at the Fundació Joan Miro. He is an Adjunct Professor at Art Center College of Design and a member of Alliance Graphique Internationale. Brian is the primary illustrator for NYT’s ‘Modern Love’ weekly column and podcast that features first-person real stories about modern love stories.
This is just one of PlantLife’s feature artist collaborations that we’ve got growing! Please find more information at www.getplantlife.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter @getplantlife.
