Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size Worth USD 32.74 billion by 2026 – Reports and Data

Growing Construction Industries together with increase in demand for energy efficient solutions are likely to stimulate demand for Industrial Heating EquipmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Heating Equipment market is expected to reach USD 32.74 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Global trade in the early first half of 2018 has shown significant improvement after a disappointing trade flow in 2016-2017 owing to low global manufacturing output along with unstable crude oil prices. Moving forward to 2019 and the following years, vulnerability in raw material prices remains a concern along with unpredictable trade policies adopted by major consumers and manufacturers’ country. The chemical and the mining segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial heating equipment market. This has been carefully calculated by keeping in mind the chemical industries outlook for the future along with giving precedence to capacity addition of the chemical and the mineral, material and mining industries Increase in demand for residential buildings in U.S. driven by low interest rates, decrease in unemployment rates and low debt service rations will positively contribute to the construction activities which in turn will aid to the growth of Industrial Heating Equipment Market. The 100+ paged report offers extensive overview of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, sales network and distribution channel, market demand, and segments and sub-segments. The report offers key insights about the prominent companies operating in the market and their business plans, expansion strategies, and global market position.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Heat pump was valuated at USD 2.44 billion at 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 3.33 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Growth rate attributed to this segment is 4.0%. This segment’s growth is attributed to the exponential growth in capacity of the SME’s under the specialty chemical industry in Asia. This segment had a decline in production by 11% during the period 2014-2016, however is expected to pick up by the end of 2019.
• The U.S. region is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 4.6%. The industrial sector in U.S. contributed over 30% to the thermal demand U.S. Petroleum refining and Chemicals industry accounted for 31% and 20% of the total process heating energy use in 2010.The petroleum refining and chemicals industries each use more than 1,000 TBtu (1 quad) of energy for process heating.
• The demand for thermal energy of a refinery varies from 900 gigajoules to 3.6 terajoules depending on the size of the plant. Canada industrial manufacturing sector accounts for over 65% of the total thermal energy demand. The paper & pulp and petroleum refining industry are the largest consumers of industrial heating equipment
• Leading Industry Players are Danfoss, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Lennox International, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch GmbH, Uponor Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. and Honeywell International Inc. In June 2018, Danfoss announced the acquisition of additional shares in Leanheat, Finland based developer and provider of turnkey IoT solutions. The company plans to strengthen its global position in building energy optimization and management.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Industrial Heating Equipment market on the basis of Product, application and region:
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Heat Pumps
• Furnaces
• Unitary Heaters
• Boilers
• Radiant Heaters
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Oil & Gas
• Mining Materials & Metals
• Machinery Manufacturing Industry
• Automotive
• Chemical
• Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Industrial Heating Equipment Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
