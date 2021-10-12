Global Pisco Market to Hit $1.17 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in popularity of craft spirits among millennials & baby boomers and spirit tourism drive the growth of the global pisco market. The market across LAMEA held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in closure of bars, taprooms, and restaurants to ensure social distancing.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pisco market was accounted for $558.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in popularity of craft spirits among millennials & baby boomers and spirit tourism drive the growth of the global pisco market. However, negative health, social impact of dark spirits, and consumer inclination toward low alcoholic beverages hinder the market growth. On the contrary, delivery via e-commerce platforms is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in closure of bars, taprooms, and restaurants to ensure social distancing. This hampered the demand for pisco across the globe.

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The report divides the global pisco market on the basis of origin, type, sales channel, and region.

Based on origin, the Chile segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the Peru segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the online stores and others segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global pisco market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across North America is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global pisco market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Barsol Pisco GmbH, Bauza, Bauza, Cooperative Agricola Pisquera Elqui ltda, Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas S.A, Pisco Malpaso, Macchu Pisco LLC, Pisquera Tulahuen SpA, Pisco Porton, and The Pisco People.

