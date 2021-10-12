Polymer Foam Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports And Data
The global Polymer Foam market is forecast to reach USD 153.64 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymer Foam market report is an extensive study of the key elements of the industry such as market segmentations, economic scenario, competition landscape, industrial chain analysis, upstream raw materials and downstream buyers, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The industry is expected to be driven by growing demand from the automobile, manufacturing, and building industries. Polymer foams are commonly used in a range of structural constructions in combination with other materials, high strength foam furniture, rigid insulation sheets, vehicle frames, fabric underlays, upholstery padding, and wrapping, among others.
Polymer foams are incredibly lightweight and flexible; they are highly durable, resilient to mildew, and dermatologically safe. Such features make them safe and acceptable for many consumer applications. Polyurethane (PU) foams are robust, lightweight, flexible, and corrosion and friction resistant, recyclable, and provide a high degree of geometric design flexibility. PU is widely used for the development of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and robust systems in various passenger vehicle seat cushions, gasket seals, armrests, headrests, cushioned control panels, airbags, and other parts. The low melting strength of such products, especially polypropylene, has generally restricted this segment's expansion on the global market.
The growing emphasis on biodegradable foam production due to strict environmental legislation across the globe has opened up new business possibilities for manufacturers. The costs of manufacturing such biodegradable forms are, however, higher than those of petroleum-based chemicals. It would also take the producers a few years to fully embrace this model.
The COVID-19 impact:
Declining building projects due to COVID-19 outbreak around the globe are projected to have a detrimental impact on demand development in the years ahead. Polymer foams are commonly used in building projects such as facilities for wind turbines, rail infrastructures, maritime networks, etc. The pandemic has postponed work of 28% of contractors, according to the Associated General Contractors of America report. COVID-19 will be accounted for as a primary industry competitor for the coming months. The post-pandemic demand might not be dampened with the increasing need for building projects in emerging countries.
Key participants include BASF SE, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Borealis AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Zotefoams PL, Armacell International S.A., Arkema Group, Fritz Nauer AG, and Recticel Group, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Polystyrene foam became the most prominent product in 2020 based on size and accounted for 23.61% of global sales. Expanded polystyrene-based materials have superior shock absorption properties and are used for shipping, wrapping, and transportation of electrical equipment, cooked foods, and perishable goods.
Rigid types are mainly used in the building and refrigeration applications as an insulation material. They are energy-efficient, so they help to reduce electricity prices, and thus the segment is estimated to raise with a CAGR of 3.6% in the coming years.
The Asia Pacific is projected to see the highest growth over the forecast period due to the burgeoning rise in China and India's manufacturing, automobile, and wind energy industries. The manufacturing sector 's optimistic outlook is anticipated to result in regional business growth in the light of growing emphasis on research and development, along with favorable policy policies to encourage investment.
Manufacturers differentiate their goods based on quality and price, taking into account such factors as consistency and purity level. Insufficient supply than its demand is prone to higher commodity prices over the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polymer Foam market based on the Type, Foam Type, Application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Polystyrene Foam
Polyurethane foam
Pvc Foam
Phenolic Foam
Polyolefin Foam
Melamine Foam
Others
Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Rigid
Flexible
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Furniture & Bedding
Automotive
Rail Wind
Marine
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
