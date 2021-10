Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The Global Aluminum welding wires Market is forecast to reach USD 544.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Aluminum Welding Wires market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative study that provides an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-use analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. Various factors has resulted in boosting the aluminum welding wires market. In recent years significant developments in the automotive industry are observable. Such developments in the automotive industry have resulted in an increased use of aluminum welding wires that results in positively impacting the growth of aluminum welding wires market. Continuous improvement in the welding wire market can be noticed. Due to such development in the welding wires market, Sr and Ti have been included in ER4043 aluminum alloy welding wire. The mentioned developments in the welding wire market result in positively impacting the market growth of this industry.Aluminum welding wires are associated with features like strong corrosion resistance properties and recyclability. The presence of these qualities in aluminum welding wires promotes the growth of the industry. It is also associated with diverse applicability ranging from automotive and transportation to construction projects, transformers and reactors, and refrigerators among others. Such different applicability of aluminum welding wires has a positive impact on the market growth of the industry.Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1455 In regards to the region, Asia Pacific dominates the market due to development in the transportation sector along with the rise in the automotive industry in this region. A combination of these two factors makes the aluminum welding wires market relevant to this region that result in its market dominance.Key participants include Hobart, Bridge Welding Materials, Dongyuehengxing, ELGA, BOC (Linde), Huaheng Aluminum Welding Wire, Safra, ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Chuanwang Welding Consumables.Further key findings from the report suggestThe aluminum welding wires market held a market share of USD 328.7 Million in the year 2020. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.In addition to the applicability as mentioned above of aluminum welding wires, it can also be used along with brick, cement, and steel in construction material. Diverse applicability of aluminum welding wires boosts the growth of this market.In the context of product type, aluminum-magnesium alloy welding wire segment dominates the market. By the year 2028, it is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 232.5 Million with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Its high strength as compared to other product types and effectiveness in structural use contributes to its market dominance.In the processing segment, the Bayer process dominates the market. It is forecasted to hold 57% of the market with a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period — the significance of the process in collecting bauxite results in its market dominance.In regards to the welding process, GTAW/TIG dominates the market that is forecasted to hold 42% of the market by 2028 with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors like lack of requirement of mechanical wire feeding associated with the welding process that helps in reducing the risk associated with mechanical wire feeding have contributed to its market dominance.Among the various end-users of aluminum welding wires, automotive & transportation segment leads the market. It is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 156.6 Million by 2028 with a growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. Factors like an increase in demand for lightweight vehicles and rigid government regulations on emission level have resulted this segment in dominating the aluminum welding market.The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share. It is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 151.8 Million by 2028 with a growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in population and development in construction projects along with the application of aluminum welding wires in these projects have resulted in the dominance of this region in the market.Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1455 For the purpose of this report, according to Product type, Processing, Welding process, End-user, and Region:Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Kilo Tons)Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding WirePure Aluminum Welding WireAl-Si Alloy Welding WireProcessing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Kilo Tons)Bayer processElectrolysisWelding process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Kilo Tons)GTAW/TIGGMAW/MIGLaser Beam Welding and Electron Beam WeldingResistance WeldingEnd-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Kilo Tons)ConstructionAutomotive & TransportationAir conditioningTransformers and reactorsRefrigeratorOthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Kilo Tons)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMEALatin America 