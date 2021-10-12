Healthcare Analytics Market Report 2020 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2029

Emergen Research Logo

The hardware segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Healthcare analytics Market.Healthcare Analytics Market has recently added a report titled Healthcare analytics Market Report Forecast to 2025 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Increasing demand for improving efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses and growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry are driving the healthcare analytics market.

healthcare analytics Market Size – USD 13.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.9%, Market Trend – Rise in the Big Data analytics integration with mHealth applications

Key Market Participants Include Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE

North America is projected to lead the global market for healthcare analytics during the forecast period, due to increasing implementation of electronic health records (EHRs) and rising federal legislations on clinical care to mitigate healthcare expenses and offer improved treatment to patients.

In October 2020, TIBCO Software Inc. declared to have reached a contract to acquire Information Builders, Inc., a pioneering data analytics software provider. Through the addition of Information Builders, TIBCO would have exposure to a more extensive range of analytics and techniques, significantly improving the company’s ability to support other companies in overcoming the most difficult data quality issues.

Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses. Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with Health applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.86 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 27.9 throughout the forecast period. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Healthcare Analytics market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Healthcare Analytics market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis of the Healthcare Analytics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report:

Analysis of market dynamics including market trends, drivers, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, limitations, and demands

A comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape

Assessment of the key developments and advancements in the market

In-depth analysis of the historical data (2018-2019) and accurate forecast estimations for the period 2021-2028

Strategic recommendations to key players and new entrants

Pictorial representation of the key statistical data with representation in charts, diagrams, figures, and tables

