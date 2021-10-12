Global Special Ceramics Market and Nitride Ceramics Market 2021-2027 Opportunity by Upcoming Trends, Profit, Industry Dynamic (Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Restraints), Size-Share, Companies Strategy, Market Contribution and Consumption

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Special Ceramics Market Outlook To 2027: "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global “ Special Ceramics Market ” 2021-2027 study provides critical information related to the global, regional and top players including Special Ceramics market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financial planning. Besides providing information regarding the key players in the Special Ceramics market, the study also recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the growth of the Special Ceramics market.

Special ceramics, also known as fine ceramics, can be divided into two categories according to their application functions, which can be roughly divided into high-strength, high-temperature resistant and composite structural ceramics and electrical and electronic functional ceramics.



The different chemical composition and structure of special ceramics determine its special properties and functions, such as high strength, high hardness, high toughness, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity, insulation, magnetic, light transmission, semiconductor and piezoelectric, photoelectric, electro-optic, sound and light, magneto-optical, etc. Due to their special properties, these ceramics can be used as engineering structural materials and functional materials in mechanical, electronic, chemical, smelting, energy, medical, laser, nuclear reaction, aerospace, and other aspects.

The Major Players in the Special Ceramics Market include:

Sinoma

Haitian Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

New Delong Special Type Ceramic

Huaxing Technological Ceramics

Sinocera

Kyocera

Showa Denko

Morgan Advanced Materials

Coorstek

Ceram Tec

Ferro

CCTC

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Oxide Ceramic

Nitride Ceramic

Carbide Ceramic

Boride Ceramic

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Electronic

Consumer Goods

Industrial Production

Biological product

Others

Part II: Global Nitride Ceramics Market Outlook To 2027:

Nitride ceramics are ceramics made of nitrogen and metal or non-metal elements. They are an important class of structural and functional materials with good mechanical, chemical, electrical, thermal and high-temperature physical properties in metallurgy, aviation, chemicals, ceramics, electronics, machinery, and semiconductors industries have a wide range of applications.

Nitride ceramics are mainly classified into silicon carbide ceramics, boron nitride ceramics and aluminum nitride ceramics. Silicon nitride ceramics have excellent properties such as high strength, high hardness, wear resistance, high temperature resistance, low thermal expansion coefficient, good thermal shock resistance, etc., so they have broad application prospects in many leading cities such as metallurgy, machinery, energy, and automobiles. Boron nitride ceramics are mainly used for high temperature wear resistant materials and electrical insulating materials, refractory lubricants. Aluminum nitride ceramics are mainly used in the refractory and electronics industries.

The Major Players in the Nitride Ceramics Market include:

Sinoma

Kyocera

Showa Denko

Morgan Advanced Materials

Coorstek

Ceram Tec

Ferro

Japan Fine Ceramics

Doceram

Hard Precision Ceramic

Fine Ceramics Technology

Sinocera

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Silicon Nitride Ceramic

Boron Nitride Ceramic

Aluminum Nitride Ceramic

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

High Temperature Resistant Materials

Electronic

Consumer Goods

Mechanical Parts

Others

