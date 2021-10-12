Urgent Care Apps Market Research Report by Product - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19.

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global urgent care apps market is projected to expand significantly, owing to increasing adoption of mobile apps to reduce healthcare costs. Rising demand for patient-centered treatment is anticipated to further drive the global urgent care market during the forecast period.

The Global Urgent Care Apps Market Report, published by Reports and Data, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Urgent Care Apps market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

In February 2020, Arrow Solutions LLC was acquired by Alaya Care Inc. The deal would expand and strengthen Alaya Care’s product capabilities in the diverse and highly regulated health care landscape.The post-hospital applications segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period, which is attributable to benefits of post-hospital applications such as expense reduction, error prevention, enhanced patient outcomes, preventive care, and efficient medication management.

Moreover, rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry for high-quality healthcare outcomes is expected to boost the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.Urgent Care Apps Market Size – USD 591.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 40.2%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) for high-quality healthcare outcomes

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

urgent care apps Keyword Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation

The North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing adoption of new-technology solutions in healthcare, availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of smartphones are expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Points of Urgent Care Apps Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Urgent Care Apps market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the marketComprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Urgent Care Apps market

The market research report on global Urgent Care Apps market, curated through standard and customized research approaches has been published by Emergen Research. The report offers a holistic market overview, and strategic recommendations. The report offers comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, revenue growth, constraints, threats, challenges, market segmentation and market players.

The report also sheds light on various market segments including product types, applications, end-use and business verticals. The data is collected through extensive primary and secondary research, evaluated by market experts to offer key insight through statistical representation. The statistical data is well-presented using tables, diagrams, charts and graphs.

The market research report on global Urgent Care Apps market, curated through standard and customized research approaches has been published by Emergen Research. The report offers a holistic market overview, and strategic recommendations

