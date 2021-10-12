Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Top Key Companies , Potential Applications , share, and Forecast 2021-2028

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size – USD 14.88 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 14.88 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to reduce costs of in-house big data infrastructure

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market. This report on the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structuresThe report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google LLC, Cloudera, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., and SAP SE

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing amount of data generated in businesses across various sectors is expected to boost revenue growth this segment going ahead.

The hadoop-as-a-service segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing number of businesses around the world utilizing cloud data storage regularly.

The public cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising implementation of public cloud-based big data as a service (BDaaS) solution across various industries.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of big data as a service (BDaaS) solution in the BFSI industry for risk management.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market.

Examine the size of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data as a service (BDaaS) market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data-as-a-Service

Hadoop-as-a-Service

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing need to reduce costs of in-house big data infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for better data storage scalability

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for implementable big data insights

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for big data as a service solution

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concern regarding data privacy and security

4.2.3.2. Difficulties of gaining useful insights from a massive source of data

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…

