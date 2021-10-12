Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Top Key Vendor , Potential Applications , share, and Forecast 2021-2028

Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Size – USD 253.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market is projected to reach value of USD 644.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market is anticipated to expand significantly, owing to the increasing need for source data verification solutions in clinical trials. Rising demand for cost-effective monitoring systems for use in clinical trials is expected to further fuel the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market. This report on the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structuresThe report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: ERT Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Anju Software, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quanticate Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, DataTrak International, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, and MaxisIT Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, ERT Inc. announced its merger with BioClinica, Inc. The move would enable ERT to keep reinventing end-point data collection by offering better-quality data and more streamlined solutions to meet its customers' priorities in terms of high performance, improved efficiency, safer clinical trials, and patient-centric digital solutions.

The web-based segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to advantages of web-based risk-based management applications such as enhanced data security, enhanced scalability, lower operating costs, simple software deployment, and enhanced configuration.

The dashboard monitoring segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Dashboard monitoring gives a look at the specific information of the status of each test site based on risk factors of the test.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market.

Examine the size of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis of the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market on the basis of deployment, monitoring process, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-based

Monitoring Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Statistical Analysis

Targeted on-site Investigation

Dashboard Monitoring

Data Collection & Submission

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The escalating number of clinical trials around the world

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for monitoring solutions to resolve issues during clinical trials

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for cost-effective monitoring system

4.2.2.4. The increasing need for source data verification solutions in clinical trials

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high deployment cost

4.2.3.2. Inoperability issues with complex designed trials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market By Monitoring Process Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million

