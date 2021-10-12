Global Primary Petrochemicals Market Size 2021 Analysis By Emerging Demands, Top Vendor Landscape, Industry Growth Rate, End-Use with CAGR, Market Insight, Key Challenges, Competition and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global "Primary Petrochemicals Market" 2021-2027 research report covers the market landscape and their growth prospect over the coming years, this report covers the industry structure and even landscape, the problems along with business strategies and industry effectiveness.

Primary Petrochemicals, also known as petroleum distillate, are compounds that are processed from petroleum and natural gas. They are usually sold to other chemical plants so that they can be used to form secondary petrochemicals.

The Primary Petrochemicals Industry report is compiled with the use of the latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools providing various analyses that have been comprehended in the report. The information available in the Primary Petrochemicals market summarized report provides customers with effective information that enables them to make effective decisions, which could lead to a significant expansion of the business in the future.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

The Major Players in the Primary Petrochemicals Market include:

LyondellBasell

BASF

Total

Shell Global

Sinopec

DuPont

Dow

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Formosa Plastics

China National Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil

Global Primary Petrochemicals Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Styrene

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Adhesives

Polymers

Paints And Coatings

Dyes

Surfactants

Rubber

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Primary Petrochemicals market?

What was the size of the emerging Primary Petrochemicals market by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the emerging Primary Petrochemicals market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Primary Petrochemicals market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Primary Petrochemicals market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Primary Petrochemicals market?

Global Primary Petrochemicals Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Primary Petrochemicals market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Primary Petrochemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Primary Petrochemicals

1.2 Primary Petrochemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ethylene

1.2.3 Propylene

1.2.4 Butadiene

1.2.5 Benzene

1.2.6 Styrene

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Primary Petrochemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Polymers

1.3.4 Paints And Coatings

1.3.5 Dyes

1.3.6 Surfactants

1.3.7 Rubber

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Primary Petrochemicals Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)



2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Primary Petrochemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Primary Petrochemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Primary Petrochemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Primary Petrochemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Primary Petrochemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Primary Petrochemicals Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Primary Petrochemicals Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Primary Petrochemicals Production

3.4.1 North America Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Production

3.5.1 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Primary Petrochemicals Production

3.6.1 China Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Production

3.7.1 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)



4 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Primary Petrochemicals Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil



5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Primary Petrochemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)



6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Primary Petrochemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)



7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 LyondellBasell

7.1.1 LyondellBasell Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 LyondellBasell Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 LyondellBasell Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Total

7.3.1 Total Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Total Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Total Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Total Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Total Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shell Global

7.4.1 Shell Global Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shell Global Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shell Global Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shell Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shell Global Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sinopec

7.5.1 Sinopec Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sinopec Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sinopec Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DuPont

7.6.1 DuPont Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 DuPont Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DuPont Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dow

7.7.1 Dow Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dow Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dow Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Reliance Industries

7.8.1 Reliance Industries Primary Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Reliance Industries Primary Petrochemicals Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Reliance Industries Primary Petrochemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Reliance Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments/Updates

……………………..Continued

