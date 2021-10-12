Drone Analytics Market to Garner $28.57 Billion by 2030: Says Allied Market Research

[258 Pages Report] Rise in demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and growing capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software fuel the growth of the global drone analytics market. By application, the ground exploration segment generated the highest share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone analytics market was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $28.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

High demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and growing capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software drive the growth of the global drone analytics market . On the other hand, rise in concerns over cyber security and data security and several restrictions enforced by different government bodies impede the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) in drones and high adoption of autonomous drones are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (258 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13931

COVID-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to strict lockdown measures in the majority of countries and this factor gave way to a sudden fall in the availability of raw materials, thereby impacting the global drone analytics market negatively.

Also, nationwide lockdowns forced the manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations. However, the global situation is being ameliorated at a slow & steady pace and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global drone analytics market is analyzed across type, application, end use, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13931

Based on type, the on-demand segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the ground exploration segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13931

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 34.3% by the end of 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global drone analytics market report include AeroVironment, Inc., Delair, Delta Drone SA, 3DR, PrecisionHawk, Huvrdata, Kespry Inc., Optelos LLC, DroneDeploy, and Pix4D SA. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13931





Similar Reports We Have on Drone Technology:

Small Drones Market by Size (Mini and Micro), Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Application (Commercial and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed wing drones, Rotary bade drones, Hybrid drones segment), Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2030.

Target Drone Market by Engine Type (IC Engine, Turbojet, and Others), Fit (Line-Fit and Retrofit), Target Type (Aerial, Ground, and Water-Based Targets), Function (Full-Scaled, Sub-Scaled, Free Flying, Towing, and Sporting), Payload (Scoring system, Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems, Identification Friend-Or-Foe (IFF), Active and Passive Radar Augmentation, and Others), and End Users (Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Drone Software Market by Architecture (Closed Source and Open Source), by Offering (Desktop software and App-Based Software), by Technology (Advanced Computing and Learning & intelligence), by Application (Image Processing, Analytics, and Control & Data Capture), and by End User (Military and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com