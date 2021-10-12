Ultrasonic Technologies Market New Innovation at a CAGR of 10.9% Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

Rapid urbanization and industrialization drive the growth of the global ultrasonic technologies market.

Ultrasonic technology is a form of sound wave that is used to detect objects and material that are not visible to human eyes. The system further transmits the data that depicts the presence of object or a material. In addition, welding process can be carried out using ultrasonic technology by creating high-frequency waves that produces heat. Ultrasonic technology is used in the manufacturing and process industries for applications such as welding, cleaning, inspection, and cutting.The ultrasonic technologies market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Ultrasonic Technologies Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players in global Ultrasonic Technologies Market include:
Advanced Sonics, LLC
Crest Ultrasonics Corp.
DPR Ultrasonic Technologies
Emerson Electric Co. (Branson)
International Ultrasonic Technologies
Mosca GmbH
MS Industrie AG
Sonotronic Nagel GmbH
Telsonic AG
Ultrasonic Technologies, Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Ultrasonic Technologies Market Segmentation:

By Type:
Sales Type
New Equipment Sales
Aftermarket Sales

By Applications:
Welding
Cleaning
Inspections
Others

Ultrasonic Technologies Market Regional Analysis:

The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).