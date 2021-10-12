Self-Service BI Market is Expected to Reach $14.19 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026
The global self-service BI market in 2018 has witnessed significant growth due to proliferation of BI tools that integrates with data analytics platforms.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplified usage of non-technical staff, expanding volume of business data, and rise in need for in-depth competitive insights have augmented the growth of the global self-service BI market. Whereas, high investment costs restrains the market. Nevertheless, expanding the market in SMEs is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the near future.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global self-service BI market garnered $4.73 billion and is anticipated to reach $14.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 351 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6306
COVID-19 Scenario:
• The fact that companies are switching towards BI and analytics to execute their strategies and plans for survival amid the crisis has contributed to the market growth.
• The increased adoption of remote working system amid lockdown by sectors including telecom and IT, healthcare, media and entertainment, BFSI, and retail and e-commerce has increased the demand for self-service BI market.
The predictive asset maintenance segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, as IIoT has enabled the significant adoption of BI analytics tools in existing process operations of manufacturing facilities which in turn is expected to drive growth of the market. However, the fraud and security management segment dominated in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global self-service BI market, owing to surge in demand for self-service rule generation tools that are specifically designed to understand fraud detection rule-sets.
The solution segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global self-service BI market. The rise in number of applications that resides on smartphones has driven the demand for analytical solutions that can gather data from smart devices and provide insights on the user's behavior, which contributed to the growth of the segment. However, the services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, owing to the proliferation of BI services among organizations to stay competitive and gain competitive advantage.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6306
The global self-service BI market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to high ICT spending and increase adoption of cloud-based BI analytical tools. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the digitalization initiative and growth of overall GDP in the developing countries.
Major market players
• IBM Corporation
• MicroStrategy Incorporated
• Microsoft Corporation
• Qlik Technologies, Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• Tableau Software
• SAS Institute Inc.
• TIBCO Software Inc.
• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports:
1. Serverless Architecture Market
2. Managed Print Services Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn