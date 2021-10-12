IVF Services Market in France is entering a new age of innovation and productivity & Value of $579.2 million by 2022
The IVF services in France are affordable as compared to other developed countries is another factor that fuels the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND (IVF Services Market to Set New Growth Cycle)
The IVF services market in France is characterized by important factors such as higher success rate, low costs of IVF services as compared to the UK and the U.S., and adoption of IVF child by homosexual couples. In addition, the social security policy on assisted fertility treatments in France is currently recognized as more liberal than the U.S. or the UK. Lower rates of fertility and married homosexuals adoption of IVF babies drive the market growth.
The France IVF services market is estimated to reach $579.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The France IVF services market is segmented based on end user and cycle type. Based on end user, the market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Based on cycle type the market is segmented as fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Clinique de la Muette
• Hopital Cochin.
Key Findings of the France IVF Services Market:
• Based on cycle type, fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) is projected to be the one of the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022, in terms of revenue
• Based on end users, fertility clinics is projected to be the one of the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2022, in terms of revenue.
• Based on cycle type, fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) is projected to be the one of the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016-2022, in terms of volume
France IVF Services Market Key Segments:
End Users
• Fertility Clinics
• Hospitals
• Surgical Centers
• Clinical Research Institutes
Cycle Type
• Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
• Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
• Donor Egg IVF Cycles
