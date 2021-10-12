Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size to Reach USD 9.45 Billion by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20.5%

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. The report studies the historical data of the Rehabilitation Robotics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients. One of the key factors hindering the market growth is the high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices, particularly in emerging economies.

To get a sample copy of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/167

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market profiled in the report include:

Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd., received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the sale of its ReStore Exo-Suit, the first soft robotic system for stroke treatment across the U.S., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the North America region.

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The gait therapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period owing to the high incidence of neurological disabilities and the need for high-intensity therapeutic gait rehabilitation robotic systems for severely affected neurological patients.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Rehabilitation Robotics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Rehabilitation Robotics business sphere.

To learn more details about the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-robotics-market

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Rehabilitation Robotics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/167

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Alopecia Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Alopecia Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Alopecia Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Alopecia Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Alopecia Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Alopecia products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued….

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Rehabilitation Robotics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Rehabilitation Robotics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Rehabilitation Robotics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/167

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Clinical Perinatal Software Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-perinatal-software-market

Human Microbiome Modulators Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market

In Silico Drug Discovery Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-silico-drug-discovery-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.