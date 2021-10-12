In-App Purchase Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 |
Rise in insights of global gaming application and key players of the market providing non-consumable in-app purchase mobile applications on various platforms.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data usage & internet penetration, and low data tariffs along with an increase in smartphone penetration drive the growth of the global In-app purchase market. On the other hand, digital illiteracy and limited digital infrastructure restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in expenditure on digital advertisement and rise in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction services are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027.
The key market players analyzed in the global in-app purchase market report include Apple Inc, Disney, Google LLC, King Limited, Netflix, Inc, Rakuten, Inc., Sony Corporation, Spotify Technology S.A, Tencent Holding Limited, and Tinder. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.
The global in-app purchase market is analyzed across the operating system, type, app category, and region.
Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fourths of the global market. The same region would also portray fastest CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Based on operating system, the iOS segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for around half of the global In-app purchase market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing adoption of iOS based smartphones, tablets and other devices among the developed nation of North America and Europe. However, the android segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on type, the subscription segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global In-app purchase market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is owing to various advantages such as flexibility in terms of billing & payment, conversion of fixed cost into variable cost, ease of distribution, and reliability & consistency revenue stream. However, the non-consumable segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The non-consumable application provides an ability to the user to remove the advertising which is pooping while the user is using the app. This factor drives the growth of the segment.
Impact of COVID-19 on In-App Purchase Market:
• During the lockdown, subscriptions of video streaming, gaming, and other health & fitness applications among end-users happened to experience a steep hike.
• This trend is likely to continue post-pandemic situation as well, since the gaming and non-gaming mobile applications are offering exciting features and functionalities at cost-effective prices which, in turn, has heightened their demand to a great extent.
