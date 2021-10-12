Cath Lab Market Insights And In-depth Analysis 2021-2027 With Types, Products, And Key Players

Cath lab is an area in which various tests and procedures including ablation, angiogram, angioplasty, and implantation of pacemakers is done.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cath Lab Market by Application (Angiogram, Angioplasty, Ablation, Pacemaker or ICD insertion, Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centre, Others), Application (Genomics & Proteomics, Diagnostics, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

Cath lab is an area in which various tests and procedures including ablation, angiogram, angioplasty, and implantation of pacemakers is done. This procedure can be completed while keeping the patient conscious. The staff committee of Cath lab consists of various specialist teams, which is led by the cardiologist. The operation theatre is different from Cath lab as the surgeries like heart bypass operation under a general anesthetic is done only in operation theatre and not in Cath lab.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Alberta Health Services
Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
GE Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson
Koninklijke Philips N,V.
Medtronic plc.
Ramsay Health Care Limited
Shimadzu Corporation
Siemens Healthineers AG