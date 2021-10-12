Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to be Worth USD 5.73 billion Growing at 5.6 % CAGR till 2027; Growth by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of renal failure due to hypertension, stress, and diabetes mellitus globally, are the major factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher incidences of kidney diseases, lifestyle diseases & chronic diseases that affect the function of the kidneys of removing the waste product from the blood. Technological advancement in healthcare equipment & diagnosis solutions and higher investment in the healthcare systems are some of the supplementary factors that help drive the market growth. The report studies the historical data of the Peritoneal Dialysis market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

A higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the most common system of dialysis called hemodialysis has been a crucial reason behind the higher enforcement of this market. The drastic difference in the lifestyle flexibility & independence, reduced restriction in the diet, long-lasting residual kidney functioning compared to hemodialysis are some of the reasons the patients and the doctors are now being more inclined towards the peritoneal dialysis.

The global market landscape of Peritoneal Dialysis is expected to remain in a very competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, Baxter International Inc. revealed its planning for higher investment in its manufacturing of peritoneal dialysis (PD) technologies situated in the United States. Renal care is the most prominent source of income for the company, and investment in such a sector would expeditiously increase the market value of the company.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), with its machine-free performances and higher efficacy in daily activity, have been extensively preferred and occupies a higher market share compared to Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD).

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the healthcare instruments & techniques and growing incidences of chronic diseases, and a huge economic development along with a mentionable shift in the patient preference for a better treatment system deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Peritoneal Dialysis Market profiled in the report include:

Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Peritoneal Dialysis market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Peritoneal Dialysis business sphere.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Peritoneal Dialysis market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Product, Type, End-User, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Peritoneal Dialysis market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Peritoneal Dialysis industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Peritoneal Dialysis market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

