Cell-Free DNA Testing Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. The report studies the historical data of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. Besides, the increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, The expensive equipment and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

To get a sample copy of the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/156

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent’s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

The MPSS technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a CAGR of 26.7%, owing to the advantage of producing a measurable profile of gene expression in cells or tissues.

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market profiled in the report include:

Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing business sphere.

To learn more details about the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology

To get a discount on the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/156

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Alopecia Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Alopecia Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alopecia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Alopecia Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Alopecia Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Alopecia Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Alopecia products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued….

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/156

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Clinical Perinatal Software Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-perinatal-software-market

Human Microbiome Modulators Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market

In Silico Drug Discovery Market @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-silico-drug-discovery-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.