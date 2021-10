Floss Picks Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

Floss Picks Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Floss Picks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global floss picks market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026Floss picks, or floss sticks, represent small plastic tools with a piece of dental floss for removing food particles and plaque from interdental areas. They possess a handle with two end posts to hold a short string of floss. These picks can be used to access areas in the mouth and gum line that a toothbrush cannot clean effectively. Floss picks are generally available in flat and curved variants and help in preventing oral and dental ailments, such as cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, etc.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Floss Picks Market Trends:The rising prevalence of oral and dental disorders is one of the primary factors driving the floss picks market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of junk food and sugary snacks has led to a growing number of children, adolescents, and adults experiencing excessive plaque and dental cavities. In line with this, elevating public awareness towards maintaining proper oral hygiene is also escalating the demand for floss picks. Furthermore, numerous innovative product variants with waxed dental floss containing essential oils and enzymes are gaining popularity among consumers with hectic schedules and busy lifestyles for effortless cleaning. Additionally, the extensive utilization of disposable floss picks across hospitals and other healthcare facilities to prevent contamination and ensure safety of thepatients is expected to further catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period.Global Floss Picks Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.A.S. Watson Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Tung's Products, Dr. Wild & Co. AG., Johnson & Johnson, Peri-dent Limited (Orkla ASA), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter & Gamble, Ranir LLC (Perrigo Co. plc) and The Humble Co.The report has segmented the market on the basis on usage type, shape and distribution channel.Breakup by Usage Type:DisposableReusableBreakup by Shape:F ShapeY ShapeBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsPharmaciesOnline StoresOthersBreakup by Region:North America: (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021- 2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape