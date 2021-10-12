Submit Release
Floss Picks Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Floss Picks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global floss picks market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

Floss picks, or floss sticks, represent small plastic tools with a piece of dental floss for removing food particles and plaque from interdental areas. They possess a handle with two end posts to hold a short string of floss. These picks can be used to access areas in the mouth and gum line that a toothbrush cannot clean effectively. Floss picks are generally available in flat and curved variants and help in preventing oral and dental ailments, such as cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, etc.

Floss Picks Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of oral and dental disorders is one of the primary factors driving the floss picks market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of junk food and sugary snacks has led to a growing number of children, adolescents, and adults experiencing excessive plaque and dental cavities. In line with this, elevating public awareness towards maintaining proper oral hygiene is also escalating the demand for floss picks. Furthermore, numerous innovative product variants with waxed dental floss containing essential oils and enzymes are gaining popularity among consumers with hectic schedules and busy lifestyles for effortless cleaning. Additionally, the extensive utilization of disposable floss picks across hospitals and other healthcare facilities to prevent contamination and ensure safety of thepatients is expected to further catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period.

Global Floss Picks Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A.S. Watson Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Tung’s Products, Dr. Wild & Co. AG., Johnson & Johnson, Peri-dent Limited (Orkla ASA), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter & Gamble, Ranir LLC (Perrigo Co. plc) and The Humble Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on usage type, shape and distribution channel.

Breakup by Usage Type:

Disposable
Reusable

Breakup by Shape:

F Shape
Y Shape

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies
Online Stores
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

