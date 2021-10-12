Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). NIPT enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes. The report studies the historical data of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. Despite NIPT being accessible in growing amounts of regions, there is a major commercial push expected to assist consumer expansion in the projected years. NIPT was confirmed through similarities with standard prenatal aneuploidy screening and found to be a beneficial screening procedure with keen sensitivity and specificity. Increasing popularity among pregnant women as an alternative to amniocentesis and awareness of prenatal genetic problems drives non-invasive prenatal testing.

With the increasing occurrence of pregnancy and complications, non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to become a routine procedure in the future, replacing other, riskier screening procedures. NIPT has more than 99% identification sensitivity and shows screening in less time than other prenatal screening forms. So few players provide non-invasive pregnancy monitoring. The high cost of research and the interim diagnostic method restrains business expansion.

The NGS technology, along with cfDNA research, has paved the way for the identification of chromosomal aberrations with growing efficiency and lowering expense. The high-risk testing industry is crowded, and continued rivalry is likely to result in substantial declines in the retail sales price of such tests. The prevalence of such studies can be improved with reduced costs in the market for reproductive genetics. The creation of new technology for NIPT is gradually increasing due to the rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive methods.

The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market profiled in the report include:

Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Analysis of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market based on the method, end-use, application, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

Market Overview:

The research report on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing business sphere.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

