Spokane County registered nurse’s license suspended on allegations of murder and attempted murder

OLYMPIA – The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of Spokane County registered nurse Joshua Patrick Phillips (RN.60017571) pending further legal action.

Phillips was criminally charged in Spokane County District Court with second-degree murder – domestic violence and second-degree attempted murder of a vulnerable person for the April 11, 2021 attack on Phillips former domestic partner and her 5-year-old daughter. The attack left Phillips former domestic partner dead, and her 5-year-old daughter with life-threatening injuries. Phillips is being held in Spokane County jail on $1.5 million bail.

As a result of the suspension, Phillips cannot work as a registered nurse in Washington while legal proceedings continue. Phillips has 20 days to answer the charges and request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission protects and promotes public health and safety in Washington by regulating nursing practice. The commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency, education, and discipline.

