Malaria Diagnostics Market Trends and Growth Research Report Forecast period 2021-2026

Which is highly fatal if left untreated. This infectious diseases spreads through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Malaria Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Microscopy, and Molecular Diagnostic Tests) and End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global Malaria Diagnostics Market contributed to $728,870 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,085,106 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in prevalence of malaria across the world, rise in healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of advanced diagnostics drive the global malaria diagnostics market. However, less demand from underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the next few years.

Based on product type, the rapid diagnostic tests segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the molecular diagnostics tests segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the microscopy segment.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as:
Abbott Laboratories
Atlas Medical
Access Bio, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Biomérieux SA
Novartis AG
Meridian Bioscience Inc.
Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Olympus Corporation
Siemens AG.