Application Gateway Market 2021 | Latest industry trends along with leading market players by 2027
Increasing adoption of software-defined network technologies is likely to create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application gateway market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period on account of the growing number of different application layer attacks and rising demand for protected networks. However, lack of technical expertise can hamper the growth of market. Contrarily, increasing adoption of software-defined network technologies is likely to create opportunities for the application gateway market players in the coming years.
Internet Browser are the least secure and therefore most convenient medium for transferring malware, which helps to describe the increase in browser-based attacks. Cybercriminals are constantly producing innovative attacks such as spear phishing “money-saver” websites to exploit employees and inadequate IT safeguards. The most important characteristic to be considered for an application gateway solution is security. Real-time detection that goes beyond file signatures is an important differentiating factor.
Application gateway provides protection against threats arising from internet browsing. The network is secure because every page viewed is analyzed before being displayed. Application control is a growing requirement as the organization tries to decrease costs and enhance the performance of business applications. Reporting features for web usage, based on IP level, time frame, user/user group, malware detected, URL categories accessed, will offer a comprehensive view on user activity and will also to quickly identify problems and to take measures to ease them.
The world of cybersecurity is continuously changing. There are new threats, new risks and new vulnerabilities evolving every day. These data breaches cost maximum companies $1.25 million to over $8 million on average and this shortage has extreme consequences for any company struggling via it. Then there is the monetary inducement for cyberattacks. Healthcare records had been reported to sell for nearly $150 per record. That is why it is so essential to hire skilled cybersecurity experts. However, unfortunately, maximum firms are finding it challenging to satisfy that requirement. There are not enough people to fill the existing cybersecurity roles. According to cybersecurity ventures, there’ll be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021.
Industry key players - Aculab, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Forcepoint (Raytheon), Imperva, Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, SAP SE, and Zscalar Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Application Gateway Market:
• The working of many security teams is likely to be reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic thereby making detection of malicious activities difficult and responding to these activities even more complicated. Revising patches on systems may also be a challenge if security teams are not operational.
• Organizations should take hands-on steps by advising their staff and customers to be more attentive and cautious especially when opening links, emails or documents related to the subject COVID-19.
