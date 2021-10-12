Plumbing Fixtures Market Research Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plumbing Fixtures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”,the global plumbing fixtures market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Plumbing fixtures represent exchangeable devices attached to a pipe system for circulating water throughout a building. The most commonly available plumbing fixtures include faucets, showers, urinals, bathtubs, washbasins, flushing cisterns, etc. They are made with smooth, non-absorbent, non-corrosive, and anti-microbial materials, which allow easy cleaning. As a result, these fixtures are installed in the drainage systems of the kitchens, washrooms, bathrooms, etc., of commercial facilities, schools, houses, hospitals, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The rising demand for luxury homes and increasing renovation activities of existing buildings are primarily catalyzing the plumbing fixtures market. This is attributable to elevating levels of urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of consumers. Moreover, several government bodies across numerous countries are investing in infrastructural development, thereby contributing to the market growth. Besides this, various non-residential buildings, including gyms, hotels, spa resorts, etc., are using plumbing fixtures, such as showers and bathtubs, to improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, the growing public consciousness towards health and hygiene is further stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of eco-friendly plumbing solutions to save cost, reduce water and energy wastage, minimize carbon footprints, etc., is anticipated to drive the global plumbing fixtures market over the forecasted period.
Global Plumbing Fixtures Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
Bradley Corporation, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Globe Union Industrial Corp., Hansgrohe SE (Masco Corporation), Kohler Co., LIXIL Corporation, MAAX Bath Inc. (American Bath Group), Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Roca Sanitario S.A. and Toto Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on product, location, application, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Product:
Bathtub
Sinks
Toilets
Showers
Faucets and Taps
Drains
Others
Breakup by Location:
Bathroom
Kitchen
Others
Breakup by Application:
New Construction
Repair and Renovation
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by End User:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
