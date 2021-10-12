Submit Release
Saccharin Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Size, Price Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global saccharin market size reached US$ 283 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Saccharin is an organic and non-nutritive sweetening agent produced through the oxidation of o-toluene sulfonamide or phthalic anhydride. It is commonly available in calcium, sodium and insoluble variants and is widely used to enhance flavor in nutraceutical chewable and low-calorie candies, cookies, jams and jellies. Saccharin is heat-stable, does not chemically react with other ingredients and is also available in the form of white crystals or crystalline powder, which are insoluble in water. It is extensively used in the manufacturing of personal care products, tabletop sweeteners, pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global saccharin market is primarily being driven by the increasing product utilization in the food and beverage industry. Saccharin is widely used in the preparation of sugar-free bakery and confectionery products, soft drinks, energy drinks, salad dressings and canned fruits. Moreover, the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly and sustainable techniques to produce saccharin is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in the pharmaceutical industry to produce toothpaste, cough syrups and mouthwashes, along with rising health consciousness among the masses, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Saccharin Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages
Table Top Sweeteners
Personal Care Products
Pharmaceutical
Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Sodium Saccharin
Insoluble Saccharin
Calcium Saccharin

Breakup by Region:

China
India
United States
Europe
Others

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.