Animal Feed Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Animal Feed Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global animal feed market reached a value of US$ 448 Billion in 2020. Animal feed includes raw, processed, and semi-processed products grown and manufactured for the consumption of poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquatic animals. It is rich in fibers, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, antibiotics, and antioxidants. It aids in maintaining the overall health of animals and improving the quality of animal products like eggs, milk, and meat.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market/requestsample
Due to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, there is a considerable rise in the sales of dairy and meat products across the globe. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for algae-based ingredients in animal feed, is propelling the growth of the market. Microalgae assists in providing essential nutrients to livestock for their early development. Furthermore, the vendors are focusing on incorporating non-Genetically Modified Organisms (non-GMO) crops in animal feed to meet the requirement of end users for all-natural food sources. Other major factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, coupled with various initiatives undertaken by governing agencies for promoting quality animal feed, are anticipated to impel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Cargill Incorporated
Charoen Pokphand Group
Dupont De Nemours Inc.
Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
ForFarmers N.V.
Kemin Industries Inc.
Nutreco N.V (SHV Holdings)
Perdue Farms Inc.
Tyson Foods Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Form:
Pellets
Crumbles
Mash
Others
Breakup by Animal Type:
Swine
Starter
Finisher
Grower
Ruminants
Calves
Dairy Cattle
Beef Cattle
Others
Poultry
Broilers
Layers
Turkeys
Others
Aquaculture
Carps
Crustaceans
Mackeral
Milkfish
Mollusks
Salmon
Others
Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
Cereals
Oilseed Meal
Molasses
Fish Oil and Fish Meal
Additives
Antibiotics
Vitamins
Antioxidants
Amino Acids
Feed Enzymes
Feed Acidifiers
Others
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Alginate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alginate-market
Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market
Contract Catering Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market
Food Contact Paper and Board Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-contact-paper-board-market
Cereal Bars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here