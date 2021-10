Contact Center Software Market Report 2021-26: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Contact Center Software Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Contact Center Software Market Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global contact center software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Contact center software is a telecommunication system that organizations use to communicate with their customers and optimize inbound and outbound operations. It facilitates smooth interactions through numerous channels, such as video, voice, chatbot conversations, mobile applications, social media, etc. Contact center software also supports real-time call monitoring, analysis, reporting, etc., through a centralized platform. It is usually available in on-premises, hosted, and cloud-based variants and is extensively used by uni- and multi-channel call centers. Besides this, contact center software is highly cost-effective and provides improved visibility and operational control to enterprises.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contact-center-software-market/requestsample A significant growth of the global telecommunications industry, along with the escalating need for business process automation solutions, is currently driving the global market for contact center software. Moreover, the rising product adoption across multiple sectors, including healthcare, information technology (IT), retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), media, education, etc., is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, various technological advancements, including the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), etc., with contact center software, are catering to the dynamic consumer requirements. Numerous other factors, like the growing utilization of call center services by large- and medium-sized organizations and extensive R&D activities are further anticipated to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:Aspect SoftwareAvaya Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.Enghouse Interactive Inc.Five9 Inc.GenesysInternational Business Machines CorporationNEC CorporationOracle CorporationSAP SEUnify Inc. Breakup by Component:SolutionAutomatic Call Distribution (ACD)Call RecordingComputer Telephony Integration (CTI)Customer CollaborationDialerInteractive Voice Responses (IVR)OthersServiceIntegration and DeploymentSupport and MaintenanceTraining and ConsultingManaged ServicesBreakup by Deployment Mode:On-premisesCloud-basedBreakup by Enterprise Size:Large EnterpriseSmall and Medium EnterpriseBreakup by End Use:BFSIConsumer Goods and RetailGovernmentHealthcareIT and TelecomTravel and HospitalityOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others) 