Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the nonresidential green buildings market is expected grow from $69.01 billion in 2020 to $79.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $110.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Increased need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions contributed to the growth of the nonresidential green building market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3979&type=smp

The nonresidential green buildings market consists of sales of nonresidential green buildings. Green Buildings, in its design, construction or operation, have minimal or no negative impacts on environment and climate but have positive impacts by preserving precious natural resources and improve our quality of life. This practice creates and uses healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance and demolition. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies and people by the sale of nonresidential green buildings.

Trends In The Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

Living roofs or green roofs is increasingly being implemented in green buildings. A green roof is a roof of a building that is covered with vegetation and soil, or a growing medium, planted over a waterproofing membrane. Green roofs last longer when compared to conventional roofs. They also reduce energy costs with natural insulation, reduce the temperatures (heat and cold) by absorbing and trapping them, and reduce storm water runoff, filters pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air and increase wildlife habitat in built-up areas. It is believed that to reduce the ambient temperature of the city by 2%, then 8% of roofing in the city must be greener. In the USA, around 25 cities have some sort of program to encourage green roofs and in Portland, Ore, it is mandatory to have vegetation cover 100% of the roofs on buildings in the central city over 20,000 square feet (with some exceptions). Therefore, green roof is an emerging trend in nonresidential green building market.

Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Segments:

The global nonresidential green buildings market is further segmented:

By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products

By Application: Office, Education, Hotels and Restaurants, Retail, Institutional/ Assembly, Healthcare, Warehouse

By Component: Roofing, Insulation, Framing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

By Geography: The global nonresidential green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-global-market-report

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nonresidential green buildings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global nonresidential green buildings market, nonresidential green buildings market share, nonresidential green buildings market players, nonresidential green buildings market segments and geographies, nonresidential green buildings market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The nonresidential green buildings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Organizations Covered: Turner Corp., Clark Construction, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Holder Construction, Webcor, Walsh Group, Gilbane Building Co. Suffolk Construction, Lendlease.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021:

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings), By End User Sector (Private, Public), By Building Type (Non Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-building-construction-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation, Camping And Caravanning, Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury), By Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), By Mode Of Booking (Online Bookings, Direct Bookings), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-residential-accommodation-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction), By End User Sector (Private, Public), By Building Type (Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buildings-construction-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/