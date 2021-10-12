India Green Packaging Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Green Packaging Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india green packaging market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expected to continue its moderate growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Green packaging refers to an eco-friendly packaging solution that uses biodegradable materials and energy-efficient manufacturing techniques. It utilizes various materials in the production process, such as plant-based plastics, recycled paper, Styrofoam, re-used polyethylene (PE) bags, etc. Green packaging uses clean-energy sources, including wind, solar, biofuel, etc., for transportation purposes, thereby reducing the environmental impact. It also minimizes overall carbon footprint by decreasing the generation of packaging waste.
The growing consumer awareness towards environmental conservation is one of the key factors augmenting the India green packaging market. Furthermore, numerous initiatives introduced by various government bodies across India to promote eco-friendly packaging materials are bolstering the product demand. In addition to this, the rising adoption of green packaging in the food and beverages sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating levels of urbanization and significant economic development in the country are also leading to the incorporation of advanced packaging technologies. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market for green packaging in India over the coming years.
India Green Packaging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the india green packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the india green packaging market on the basis of packaging type, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Recycled Content Packaging
Reusable Packaging
Degradable Packaging
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Healthcare Industry
Personal Care Industry
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
