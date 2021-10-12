China Citric Acid Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Size, Price Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “China Citric Acid Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“,The China citric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of X% during 2021-2026
Citric acid refers to a weak organic tricarboxylic acid that is generally found in various citrus fruits, such as lemon, oranges, grapefruits, etc. Soluble in water, dimethyl sulfoxide, alcohol, and ethyl acetate, it is widely used in the food industry as a flavoring and preserving agent. Citric acid is utilized for numerous industrial purposes, including providing pH adjustment, manufacturing medicines and personal care products, controlling the growth of microorganisms, etc. Besides this, it is also used in the formulation of different drugs and health supplements as it aids in enhancing metabolism and improving nutrient absorption in the body.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
China Citric Acid Market Trends:
The expanding pharmaceutical industry and rising M&A activities by several key manufacturers to create various growth opportunities are driving the China citric acid market. Apart from this, the growing adoption of citric acid in household cleaners, including detergents, dish soaps, rust remover products, etc., is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, expanding product demand as an additive in the food and beverage sector, along with the risinginclination towards processed and ready-to-eat foods, isalso anticipated to bolster the China citric acid market over the forecasted period.
China Citric Acid Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on application and form.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Household Detergents and Cleaners
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Breakup by Form:
Anhydrous
Liquid
Breakup by Region:
North and Northeast
Northwest
East
South Central
Southwest
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
