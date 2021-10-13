Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2025

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the robotic surgery devices market is expected grow from $4.84 billion in 2020 to $5.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The robotic surgery devices market is expected to reach $9.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%. The rise in demand for minimally invasive technology is driving the robotic surgery devices market.

The robotic surgery devices market consists of sales of robotic systems, instruments and accessories and services related to the robotic surgery devices market. Robotic surgery devices are advanced surgical devices compared to traditional laparoscopic surgery devices. These devices are used for Minimally Invasive (MI) surgeries in the eye, brain, heart and other parts of the body. These robotic surgery devices can be applied in Gynecological, Neuro, Orthopedic, and general surgeries. The robotic surgery devices are more cost-effective and introduced to reduce complications, pain, reoperations, etc.

Trends In The Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market

The advances in surgical products and technologies in the health care industry are creating more opportunities in the robotic surgery devices market. Increasing investments in R&D is helping investors to create value for the customers by producing medical-surgical products like robotic surgery devices by using the latest technologies. With the use of robotic systems that are equipped with optical imaging, surgical tools, instruments, and accessories, the surgeries are made easier. Some of the surgical advances that are creating more value and opportunity in the healthcare industry include 3-D high definition endoscope (Multi-Angle Rear-Viewing Endoscopic tool) devices for brain surgery, smart surgical glasses (equipped with a video camera and Head-mounted monitor) that act as computers and can used for live observation of surgeries, surgical robots with artificial intelligence that acts as doctors, and humanoid robots which are used for highly critical surgeries in eye and brain. Therefore, the robotic surgery devices are playing an important role in the healthcare industry with their technological advancements and innovations.

Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Segments:

The global robotic surgery devices market is further segmented:

By Product and Service: Robotic Systems, Instruments & Accessories, Services

By Surgery Type: Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography: The global robotic surgery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides robotic surgery devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global robotic surgery devices market, robotic surgery devices market share, robotic surgery devices market players, robotic surgery devices market segments and geographies, robotic surgery devices market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Robotic Surgery Devices Market Organizations Covered: Surgical, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, TransEnterix, Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics, Accuray, THINK Surgical, TINAVI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Hansen Medical, Auris Surgical Robotics Inc (Hansen Medical Inc), CMR Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, MedTech, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Renishaw, Verb Surgical, Meere Company, Titan Medical, Stereotaxis, Inc., KUKA AG, Microbot Medical, OMNIlife science Inc., Preceyes BV, Microsure, AvateraMedical GmbH, Medicaroid Corporation, TINAVI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., AOT AG, Robocath, Rob Surgical Systems, Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

