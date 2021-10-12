Grain Silos and Storage System Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis Forecast To 2028
Reports And Data
Factors such as cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low workforce requirements are driving the market demand for grain silos and storage systems.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global grain silos and storage market is predicted to expand from USD 1.30 billion in 2020 to USD 1.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the projection time. The growing production of high-quality food grains through post-harvest management and efficient storage systems is approximated to increase the market for grain silos and storage systems.
Silos are specially designed containers used for storing products in bulk for long durations. The silos are widely used in industrial and agricultural applications. A well-maintained, air-tight silo with optimum temperature and other conditions is expected to remain unharmed for many years.
The demand for grain silos is augmenting due to the increasing requirement for storing food grains for a more extended period. Several farmers from the developed countries are investing in the market to install silos systems for storing grains. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low requirement of the workforce are driving the market demand for grain silos and storage systems.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3904
The surging rate of food wastage and post-harvest losses is attributing to the market growth of grain silos and storage systems.
These silos are preferred over warehouses as they offer better storage, require better ground space, and low assembling costs. The optimum conditions protect the seeds and grains from external weather conditions and pests and rodents.
The technological advances in agriculture and the high requirement of quality storage are expected to boost the market for grain silos and storage systems. Moreover, leading market players are investing in the R&D of products and are coming up with strategies for the merger, collaborations to retain their market footprint.
The coronavirus pandemic has adversely hampered the global demand for grain silos and storage system market. Due to lack of labor and disruptions in the supply chain, many plants were closed during the initial lockdown days.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3904
The global agriculture industry growth is mainly attributed to tremendous rise of the global population, rising demand for food, and rapidly increasing agricultural activities to meet growing consumer demands. Emerging trends in the agricultural sector including organic and vertical farming techniques, growing use of cutting-edge agricultural equipment, fast-paced adoption of precision farming, and rapid integration of state-of-the-art technologies such as AI, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) in agricultural methods have further boosted market revenue growth to a significant extent. Increasing research & development activities worldwide for smart and advanced agricultural solutions are expected to further create lucrative growth opportunities for the global agriculture industry.
Further key findings:
• Based on silo types, the grain bins occupied the largest share of the grain silos and storage system market and is predicted to observe the highest CAGR during the foreseen period. The grain bins are huge containers mainly used to store corn and soybeans.
• The flat bottom silos segment is expected to observe considerable growth during the projection period. These bottom silos are cheaper in cost and easy setup processes for long-term storage.
• North America attributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the projection period owing to the rising awareness of precision agriculture. Moreover, the involvement of market players for developed grain silos in North America is evaluated to increase the market growth.
• The Asia Pacific region market occupied a significant market revenue in 2020 and is presumed to increase at the highest CAGR during the predicted timeframe. The growing occurrences of post-harvest losses, either due to environmental factors or due to pests and rodents, are aggregating the growth of the grain silos and storage systems.
AGCO Corporation (US), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), Mysilo (Turkey), Brock Grain Systems (US), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), MICHA£ (Poland), AGI (Canada), Privé SA (France), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US), and MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy) are the key market players.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/grain-silos-and-storage-system-market
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the grain silos and storage market based on commodity type, Silo Type, Form, and Region:
Based on silo type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)
• Grains bins
• Hopper silos
• Flat bottom silos
• Other silo types Bags
• Synthetic silos
• Bunkers
• Towers
Based commodity type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)
• Sunflower
• Rice
• Wheat
• Maize
• Soybean
Other commodity types: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)
• Sorghum
• Barley
Based on region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Rest of World (RoW)
Major Highlights of the Grain Silos and Storage System Market Report:
• A complete market overview
• An objective assessment of the Grain Silos and Storage System market’s growth trajectory during the forecast period
• Full coverage of the unprecedented changes in market dynamics during the pandemic era
• Market segmentation on both regional and global levels
• Projections of the historical, current, and forecast market size in terms of value and volume
• Closer look at the recent industry trends and developments
• Business growth strategies of key market players in the major regional markets
• Recommendations for new market entrants on strengthening presence in the global market
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3904
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn