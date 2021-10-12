Textile Chemicals Market Demand, Trends, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028
Market Size – USD 21.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing urbanization and industrialization globally
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.
The global Textile Chemicals market report discusses in detail the key companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios, manufacturing processes, cost analysis, structures, and gross profit margin. It also provides insights into key statistical data such as financial standing, revenue growth, and global market position along with highlighting recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic endeavors.
Key Companies operating in the Textile Chemicals Market and profiled in the report include:
BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG
Furthermore, the report segments Textile Chemicals market on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Textile Chemicals market operations and covers:
Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Colorants & Auxiliaries
Fixative
Dispersants & Levelant
UV Absorber
Other
Coating & Sizing Agents
Finishing Agents
Flame Retardants
Repellent and Release
Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory
Other
Bleaching Agents
Desizing Agents
Yarn Lubricants
Scouring Agents
Surfactants
Detergents & Dispersing Agents
Wetting Agents
Lubricating Agents
Emulsifying Agents
Others
Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Natural Fiber
Synthetic Fiber
Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Home Textile
Drapery
Furniture
Carpet
Others
Apparel
Innerwear
Outerwear
Sportswear
Others
Technical Textile
Others
The regional analysis covers in-depth assessment of production and consumption patterns, trends, supply and demand dynamics, investment and funding opportunities, revenue share and growth, CAGR, and presence of key players in each major region. The report also provides crucial data on macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, technological advancements, and economic growth in each region.
Regional Analysis of the Textile Chemicals Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points Addressed in the Report:
Definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview of the Textile Chemicals industry
Comprehensive analysis of the key competitors
In-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market
Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Detailed market segmentation analysis for better understanding of the overall Textile Chemicals industry
An extensive 8 year forecast of the Textile Chemicals market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Textile Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for technical textile
4.2.2.2. Increasing usage of biodegradable and low volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
4.2.2.3. Increase in awareness of using textile chemicals among end-users
4.2.2.4. Rapid growth of apparel industry
4.2.3. Market restrains analysis
4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.3.2. Fluctuations in raw materials prices and capital market
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
