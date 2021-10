Africa E-Commerce Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Africa E-Commerce Market Size : Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the africa e-commerce market size grew at a CAGR of around 40% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during the next five years.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/africa-e-commerce-market/requestsample E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to various commercial transactions conducted electronically through the internet. It includes marketplace services, buying and selling of consumer products, customer support, etc. E-commerce also includes payment gateways, internet banking, online auctions, online ticketing. It is classified into different business models, such as the Business to Customer (B2C) model, Business to Business (B2B) model, Customer to Customer (C2C) model, and Customer to Business (C2B) model. E-commerce platforms provide numerous benefits, such as fewer transaction costs, a global reach, direct communication between the parties involved, higher profit margins, fast delivery of goods and services, etc.Increasing internet penetration, rising levels of urbanization, and the high adoption of smart devices to access e-commerce portals are driving the Africa e-commerce market. E-commerce allows enterprises to conduct business without a physical presence, thereby mitigating infrastructure and overhead expenses. The elevating traction for online retail channels and the rising influence of social networking platforms are also bolstering the market growth in the region. Moreover, the emergence of private-label and consumer-based business models enables businesses to collect and use consumer data to provide customized products. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 leading to the closure of offline retail channels is expected to catalyze the demand for e-commerce platforms in the coming years.Africa E-Commerce Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the africa e-commerce market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AliExpress LtdAmazon IncAvito Holding ABcom IncDHL Worldwide ExpressDealDey LtdeBay Inccom LimitedJiji Press Ltd.Jumia Technologies AGKonga Online Shopping LtdNaspers LtdOLX IncKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the africa e-commerce market on the basis of business model, mode of payment, service type, product type and country.Breakup by Business Model:B2CB2BC2COthersBreakup by Mode of Payment:Payment CardsOnline BankingE-WalletsCash-On-DeliveryOthersBreakup by Service Type:FinancialDigital ContentTravel and LeisureE-TailingOthersBreakup by Product Type:GroceriesClothing and AccessoriesMobiles and ElectronicsHealth and Personal CareOthersBreakup by Country:South AfricaNigeriaEgyptMoroccoKenyaOthersExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/africa-e-commerce-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:Trade Finance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market North America Home Automation Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-home-automation-systems-market IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market Battlefield Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battlefield-management-market United States Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-digital-ooh-advertising-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.