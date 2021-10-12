Africa E-Commerce Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Africa E-Commerce Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the africa e-commerce market size grew at a CAGR of around 40% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to various commercial transactions conducted electronically through the internet. It includes marketplace services, buying and selling of consumer products, customer support, etc. E-commerce also includes payment gateways, internet banking, online auctions, online ticketing. It is classified into different business models, such as the Business to Customer (B2C) model, Business to Business (B2B) model, Customer to Customer (C2C) model, and Customer to Business (C2B) model. E-commerce platforms provide numerous benefits, such as fewer transaction costs, a global reach, direct communication between the parties involved, higher profit margins, fast delivery of goods and services, etc.
Increasing internet penetration, rising levels of urbanization, and the high adoption of smart devices to access e-commerce portals are driving the Africa e-commerce market. E-commerce allows enterprises to conduct business without a physical presence, thereby mitigating infrastructure and overhead expenses. The elevating traction for online retail channels and the rising influence of social networking platforms are also bolstering the market growth in the region. Moreover, the emergence of private-label and consumer-based business models enables businesses to collect and use consumer data to provide customized products. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 leading to the closure of offline retail channels is expected to catalyze the demand for e-commerce platforms in the coming years.
Africa E-Commerce Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the africa e-commerce market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AliExpress Ltd
Amazon Inc
Avito Holding AB
com Inc
DHL Worldwide Express
DealDey Ltd
eBay Inc
com Limited
Jiji Press Ltd.
Jumia Technologies AG
Konga Online Shopping Ltd
Naspers Ltd
OLX Inc
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the africa e-commerce market on the basis of business model, mode of payment, service type, product type and country.
Breakup by Business Model:
B2C
B2B
C2C
Others
Breakup by Mode of Payment:
Payment Cards
Online Banking
E-Wallets
Cash-On-Delivery
Others
Breakup by Service Type:
Financial
Digital Content
Travel and Leisure
E-Tailing
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Groceries
Clothing and Accessories
Mobiles and Electronics
Health and Personal Care
Others
Breakup by Country:
South Africa
Nigeria
Egypt
Morocco
Kenya
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
