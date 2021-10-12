Genomics Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Reports And Data
Genomics information encourages modern drug discovery in various ways. The human genome provides valuable insights into the identification of novel drug targetsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a new report on “Genomics Market, By Deliverables (Product, Services), By Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray, Nucleic Acid Extraction And Purification, Other Technologies), By Application, And By End Users, Forecasts To 2027”
The growing funding from the government and growth in the number of genomics projects are driving the market demand.
The global Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 47.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for genetically modified plants and animals and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.
Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Genomics market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.
Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has enabled the whole genome sequencing at a very affordable price, which has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
• NGS-based services held a major market share due to its adoption of whole-genome sequencing and application of the sequence databases for disease prognosis and screening. The demand is expected to grow owing to the expansion of the customer base from limited to academic and research centers to CROs, biotech, and pharma players.
• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has several advantages, which is boosting the demand for the market. The reaction is simple, easy to understand, and also produces results quickly. The technique is very sensitive, with the potential to produce billions of copies of a certain product for cloning, sequencing, and analysis. Thus, it finds its use in analyzing alterations of gene expression levels in tumors, microbes, or other disease states.
• A major goal of the genome in animal research is to use the information to enhance the response of animals to selection. The dairy industry witnessed an agri-dairy revolution with the implementation of genome-enables genetic predictions. In the U.S., more than 2 million dairy cattle from 5 breeds have incorporated genome information into the national dairy genetic evaluation. The impact on genetic improvement has been profound.
To know more about the report
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Genomics market on the basis of deliverables, technology, application, end user, and region:
Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Products
o Instrument
o Reagent
• Services
o Core Genomics
o Biomarker Translation
o NGS-Based
o Computational
o Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Sequencing
• PCR
• Microarray
• Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
• Other Technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Diagnostics
• Precision Medicine
• Drug Discovery and Development
• Agriculture & Animal Research
• Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research centers and government institute
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Others
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.
Key Regions Assessed in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report further segments the global Genomics market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.
