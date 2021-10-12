Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will growing at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2023

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016, accounting for more than half of the share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by Product [Devices & Pumps (Syringe Infusion Pump, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, and Enteral Infusion Pumps) and Accessories & Disposables (Infusion Catheters, Valves, IV Sets, Cannulas, Tubing, Needles, and Others)], Application (Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia & Pain Management, Chemotherapy, Pediatrics & Neonatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The global infusion pumps & accessories market was valued at $6,478 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9,512 million at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asBaxter International IncB. Braun Melsungen AGFresenius SE & Co.Smiths MedicalJohnson & JohnsonBectonDickinson and CompanyICU Medical, Inc.CME Medical UK LimitedMoog, Inc.Terumo CorporationInfusion pumps and accessories have gained a substantial market share in the recent years, due to increase use in treatment of various chronic disorders. Improved features of infusion pumps have led to widening of applications of these pumps for treatment purpose and delivery of medications. Furthermore, increase in strategic developments by key players are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016, accounting for more than half of the share. This is attributed to the early approval of infusion pumps and high use of these devices due to rise in incidence of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards infusion pumps.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• It offers Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market growth.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market in 2020?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market report?Q5. Does the Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market?Q7. Does the Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. What are the key trends in the Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market report?Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter “We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028 Urinary Incontinence Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.