Industrial Fabric Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Key Prospects, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size – USD 107.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Increase in infrastructure development in developing economies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and threats. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals and provides crucial insights about market share, market size, revenue growth, and CAGR for the forecast period 2021- 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides a thorough report on the top industry players with their scope and growth in the market. It sheds light on the company profiles, latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, fundraising, and profitable business ventures. The report also provides details about product portfolio, consumer demand, and pipeline products. The competitive landscape section is backed by a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with key statistical data about the companies such as revenue share, financial standing, and market share.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt

Conveyor Belt

Protective Clothing

Flame resistant Apparel

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the key regions with respect to their key countries to present a clear understanding of the market growth, market share, production and consumption ratio, consumer demand, investment opportunities, and presence of key market players in the region.

Major Objectives of the Industrial Fabric Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

Comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with analysis of market share, size, revenue, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics among others

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Fabric Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Fabric Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for industrial fabrics in automotive

4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of geosynthetics

4.2.2.3. Growth of construction industry

4.2.2.4. Rising emphasis on industrial fire safety

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict legislative regulations for industrial fabrics production

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

