Acrylic Resins Market Outlook, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 15.98 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acrylic resins market size reached USD 15.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Spurt in construction activities globally as well as a rising need for eco-friendly formulations are some of the key factors driving steady global acrylic resins market revenue growth. In addition, increasing number of smart city projects in developing countries is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The global Acrylic Resins market report discusses in detail the key companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios, manufacturing processes, cost analysis, structures, and gross profit margin. It also provides insights into key statistical data such as financial standing, revenue growth, and global market position along with highlighting recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic endeavors.

Key Companies operating in the Acrylic Resins Market and profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Furthermore, the report segments Acrylic Resins market on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Acrylic Resins market operations and covers:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Chemistry Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Methacrylate

Acrylate

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

DIY coatings

Elastomers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Consumer goods

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Packaging

Paper & Paperboard

Others

The regional analysis covers in-depth assessment of production and consumption patterns, trends, supply and demand dynamics, investment and funding opportunities, revenue share and growth, CAGR, and presence of key players in each major region. The report also provides crucial data on macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, technological advancements, and economic growth in each region.

Regional Analysis of the Acrylic Resins Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

Definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview of the Acrylic Resins industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key competitors

In-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market

Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Detailed market segmentation analysis for better understanding of the overall Acrylic Resins industry

An extensive 8 year forecast of the Acrylic Resins market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Acrylic Resins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Acrylic Resins Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising construction activities around the world

4.2.2.2. Increasing need for ecologically friendly formulations

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for acrylic resins from various industries

4.2.2.4. Rising demand for thermoplastics

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. Health concerns related to acrylic resins

4.2.3.2. Stringent government regulations

4.2.3.3. High procurement costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

